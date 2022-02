EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has made it difficult for people to balance many aspects of their lives especially exercise.

Between home school, virtual work, and social distancing, physical activity at times seems impossible. The COVID pandemic has forced many children to become more inactive because of changes to their school routine and fear of participating in community sports. In this edition of Parenting Playbook, Eyewitness News look at how physical activity is not only an important part of growth, but also has many health benefits.