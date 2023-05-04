PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Krista Murray and Sheila McMillan from The Catherine McAuley Center.

The McAuley center helps provide unhoused women and children with a place to stay. View their food pantry wish list below if you want to help out.

Courtesy: Catherine McAuley Center

Krista and Sheila talk about their upcoming Mother’s Day Tea Party fundraiser, which will take place on May 6th at 11:30 a.m. at The Space at Olive in Scranton.

Images Courtesy of Catherine McAuley Center

Sheila also talks about how it feels to be named as the Woman of the Year, along with Kelley Lindsay.

For more information, visit the McAuley Center’s website.