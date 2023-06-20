PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Thorsten Kaye and Katherine Kelly Lang, who play Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, the most watched U.S. produced daytime drama series in the world.

The show, which debuted back in 1987, is currently taking its 26th season all the way to Rome.

Thorsten and Katherine talk about what to expect in these extra romantic episodes.

They also discuss an exciting upcoming guest star, legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

They also describe some of the fun fashion featured in this season.

Make sure to catch The Bold and the Beautiful at 1:30 p.m. every week day on WYOU.