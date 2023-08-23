PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Robyn Shonk, production manager for The Big Break, and Wil Palumbo, owner of The Keystone Stage.

The guests talk about the Big Break contest, which features unsigned musicians competing to win professional-grade prizes.

The guests explains what a band has to do on stage to compete, and talk about what the champion will win.

They also describe what it means that round 2 of Season 4’s first live elimination is coming up, and talk about what to expect on the shows taking place on August 26th and September 16th at the Keystone Stage.

For more information, visit TheBigBreak.org or TheKeystoneStage.com.