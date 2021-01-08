The Barstool Fund with Dave Portnoy

Last month, Dave Portnoy launched the fundraising effort The Barstool Fund to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across America.

To date, more than $20 million dollars has been raised by over 150-thousand people, and their generosity has directly supported 92 businesses.

There are a handful of businesses in our viewing area that have benefited from the fund.

Now, at the $20 million dollar donation mark, the founder Dave Portnoy wants to keep going.

PA live’s Haley Bianco and Chris Bohinski spoke to Portnoy for an update on the fundraiser.

To donate or apply, visit thebarstoolfund.com