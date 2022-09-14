PA Live (WBRE) — Agora Cyber Charter School, established in 2005, is an online public school for Pennsylvania students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Agora’s rigorous curriculum is taught by Pennsylvania certified teachers trained to provide virtual instruction in real time and are focused on providing all students the educational resources and skills needed to become successful lifelong learners. Once enrolled with Agora, each student receives a computer, printer and all resource materials needed to be successful in our online school. An extensive variety of extracurricular online and in-person activities guarantees an enriching assortment of social opportunities providing the student with a well-rounded educational experience. Agora is a Pennsylvania public school of choice, as with all public schools there is no cost to the families, and like all public schools, tuition is paid by Pennsylvania taxpayers. Learn more at Agora.org.