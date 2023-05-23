PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Sherry Emershaw, Grey Boyer, and Mark Kahn from the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, a war reenactment group.

The guests explain what the 24th CMR represents, and describe what sort of events they participate in.

They also talk about the upcoming Memorial Day service for soldiers of the Revolutionary War. The service will take place on Sunday, May 28th, at the Forty Fort Meeting House at 1:30 p.m.

Courtesy: 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment

They also describe their second annual First to Fall event at the Jenkins Cemetery in West Pittston on July 2nd, and their 4th annual reenactment of the Surrender of the Wyoming Valley at the Nathan Denison House on July 4th.

For more information, visit 24thcmr.org or the 24th CMR’s Facebook Page.