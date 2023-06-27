PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Kara spoke with Sherry Emershaw, Greg Boyer, and Mark Kahn from the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, a war reenactment group.

The regiment is made up of people interested in preserving and reenacting the live and times of common people from the Wyoming Valley during the Revolutionary War.

The guests, along with Chris and Kara, sport some Revolutionary costumes. The militia members explain what everything on their uniforms means.

They also talk about some upcoming events, including the reenactment of the Surrender of the Wyoming Valley on Tuesday, July 4th at 1:30 p.m. at the Nathan Denison House.

For more information, visit 24thcmr.org or call 570-855-2737,