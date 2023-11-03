PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with David Bass from NEPA Racing Inc. and Paula Chaiken, a volunteer at Sara’s Table Food Pantry.

Registration is now open for the Thanks for Giving 5K taking place on Thanksgiving morning (Thursday, November 23) in Kingston. The event is in partnership with the Friedman JCC, and all proceeds raised will benefit local food banks.

David explains why he decided to hold the run on Thanksgiving, and Paula discusses why it was important for the JCC to work with NEPA Racing on an event like this.

Paula also describes her experience working at Sara’s Table.

Make sure to come out to the Friedman JCC in Kingston on November 23 at 9:00 a.m. to run in the Thanks for Giving 5K!

For more information, visit NEPARacing.com, and head to My.RaceResult.com/237212 to register.