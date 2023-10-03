PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Tessa Bailey, author of Wreck the Halls.

If you’re looking for a book filled to the brim with holiday sparks, live stream reality TV, celebrity couples, and a happy ending, Wreck the Halls might have to be your next page-turner!

Tessa Bailey has become famous for guaranteeing a happily ever after at the end of all of her stories. She explains how that guarantee acts as a “safety net” for readers.

Rachel and Tessa also describe the role Fleetwood Mac plays in the book, just in time for a popular TikTok trend.

Rachel and Tessa also work on a romance story set in Northeastern Pennsylvania about a minor league hockey team and a media personality who works with them. If published, that book would fly off shelves faster than you can say “GOAL!”

For more information, visit TessaBailey.com or find Tessa on Facebook @TessaBaileyAuthor and Instagram @TessaBaileyIsAnAuthor. Make sure to pick up your copy of Wreck the Halls at your local independent book store, Barnes & Noble, or Amazon.