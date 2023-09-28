PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Megan Gillette from Team Mel’s Family for Light the Night.

Team Mel’s Family works to raise funds for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Their upcoming Fall Vendor and Craft Fair will help providing money for people who are battling cancer.

Team Mel’s Family works in memory of Melvin J. White, Megan’s grandfather who passed away from Leukemia.

The Fall Vendor and Craft Fair will take place on Sunday, October 1, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Moon Ballroom. There will be over 50 vendors, food, basket raffles, door prizes and giveaways, and admission is free.

For more information, call 570-840-8539 or email TeamMelsFamily@gmail.com.