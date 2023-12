PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel talk about the name on everyone’s minds, Taylor Swift.

Right now, the world seems to be in its Taylor Era.

Recently named the TIME Magazine Person on the Year, Taylor’s brand is becoming more and more iconic by the day.

Taylor even taken the time to make appearances on PA live! She even swung by on Monday, just a few days before TIME’s big announcement.

Congrats on all your success, Taylor, from your friends at PA live!