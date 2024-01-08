PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kaitlin Allard, Abbey Merker, and Dawn Talley from Leadership Lackawanna Core Class 2024’s Bicycle Kitchen Team.

The Bicycle Kitchen Team members work to refurbish bikes, foster a sense of community, and help people connect, learn, and share through their love of biking.

The guests explain what the Anthracite Bicycle Coalition does, and why this is such an important cause for them.

Make sure to come out to the Leadership Lackawanna Taco & Trivia Tuesday fundraiser on January 9 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. at Montage Mountain Resorts in Scranton. All proceeds benefit the Anthracite Bicycle Coalition. Plus, who doesn’t love tacos and trivia?!

For more information, visit LeadershipLackawanna.com/Projects, or ABCNEPA.org/Cycle-Kitchen, or email Kaitlin at khemmler@gmail.com or Abbey at abbeym@montagemountainresorts.com.