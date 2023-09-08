PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brandon Owens and Ross Wayman from Swings for Snake, as well as Mike Longfoot.

The guests talk about the upcoming Swings for Snake charity softball tournament in memory of Mike’s brother Jake. Proceeds from the event will support Jake’s daughters’ trust fund.

The guests describe what to expect this year, and estimate the number of team that will be playing.

They also explain how the public can help the cause.

Their Cornhole tournament will take place on September 22nd at Diamond City Sports, their Home Run Derby will take place on September 29th at Kirby Park, and their tournament will take place on September 30th. For more information, visit their Facebook Page.