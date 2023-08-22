PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shelley Duncan, manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and Adam Marco, voice of the RailRiders

The guests talk about their upcoming week-long matchup against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, culminating in an epic theme night this Saturday.

Shelley, who was once the Scranton team’s star player, describes what it’s like returning to Scranton as skipper.

Adam describes some of the weekly ballpark promotions, including “Twos-Day” promo for $2 Coors Light specials during the 6:35 p.m. game Tuesday, $1 Dog Night for hot dogs and Waggin’ Wednesday for a literal dog night on Wednesday’s double header starting at 5:05 p.m., Thirsty Thursday for $2.00 Bud Light on Thursday’s 6:35 p.m. game, First Responder Friday followed by Fireworks on Friday at 6:35 p.m., and of course, Saturday’s 90s Night, starting at 6:05 p.m.

The guests also recall some fan favorite theme nights, including the recent Office Olympics night.

In the video below, Shelley and Adam play a 90s themed trivia game, “Know Your Nineties,” to get hyped for 90s night!

For more 90s fun, watch Rachel’s 90s slang intro.

For more information, visit SWBRailriders.com or call 570-969-2255.