Victoria Vespico, the newly crowned Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Victoria discusses the impact of the Miss America organization, especially through the NEPA Scholarship competition.

Victoria’s community service initiative, Sustainability Starts With You, provides tips on how to live a more environmentally friendly life.

In the segment below, Victoria offers some advice on making your spooky day sustainable: Reuse old costumes, reuse old decorations, buy pumpkins from local businesses, carve your pumpkins (don’t paint!), donate your pumpkins to local farms, use reusable dishware and cutlery at your Halloween parties, buy candy with recyclable packaging, and carpool, walk, or bike to your trick or treat location.

For more information, find @MissWilkesBarreScranton and @SustainabilityStartsWithYou on Instagram.