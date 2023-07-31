PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke about the Giving for Gia Foundation.

The foundation was formed in memory of Gia Miller, a young girl who passed away due to Anencephaly, a type of neural tube defect in which the baby develops without major parts of the brain and skull, which, sadly, lacks treatment options.

Gia’s family is honoring her memory by raising money for other kids with this condition by hosting a fundraiser at the Susquehanna Brewing Company on Saturday, August 26th at 1:00 p.m.

Swing by to enjoy food, beer, live music, basket raffles, and more to show your support for Gia.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to CHOP, the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Gia’s family hopes that more research can be conducted and effective treatment options will be developed so fewer children will be lost to Anencephaly.

Hope to see you at the Susquehanna Brewing Company at 1:00 p.m. on August 26th.

To donate directly to CHOP, visit CHOP.DonorDrive.com.