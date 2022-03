LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged for the sexual assault against two minors, police say the abuse took place for 9 years in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the abuse was reported in October 2021, by one of the victims. The victim stated the abuse took place at a residence in Spring Brook Township starting in 2006 continually through 2014 by Joshua Torres-Castro, 44 of Danielsville.