Subaru Park Achieves Zero Landfill Status

Subaru Park is now the first Major League Soccer stadium to have reached Zero Landfill status. It has placed more than 100 containers around the park where visitors can separate their waste. Zero Landfill means that absolutely nothing from Subaru Park goes into a landfill, no waste of any kind. The stadium says it will divert more than 350,000 lbs. of trash each year. For more information on Subaru’s environmental efforts, visit www.subaru.com/earth
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement