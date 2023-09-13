PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Hollie Browning and Jamie Monahan from Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival.

This is festival’s second year at King’s College. The goal of the event is to reduce the stigma that exists within the mental health and recovery fields.

Make sure to come out to the festival for community organizations, live music, speakers with personal stories, food, and connection.

Courtesy: Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival

Courtesy: Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival

Courtesy: Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival

Jamie explains her own personal connection to all of this.

Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the third floor of Kings’ Campus Center. For more information, visit King’s College’s Shoval Center Facebook Page.