PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dave Bass and Shaun Daney from the New Year’s Eve Back Mountain 5K.

The guests recall last year’s successful event, and explain why they picked the Back Mountain Trail for the course.

The race raises money for local non-profits. Last year, they raised over $20,000.

Remember to register as soon as possible for some swag, and maybe even a free Penguins ticket!

Race check-in begins at 2:30 p.m. on December 31st, and it both starts and finishes at 59 Parry St, Lurzerne. The race will begin at 4:00 p.m.

As always, Dave brings some Taylor Swift cardboard cutouts onto the show.

For more information, visit bmt5k.com.