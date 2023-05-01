PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Gina Malsky from the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival and Teagan Delany, Little Miss Pittston Cherry Blossom.

The annual festival began in 1971, and this year is slated to be one of the biggest celebrations yet.

Gina and Teagan talk about what to expect this year, and who is involved with the festivities.

The festival will take place on May 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and May 7th from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the Susquehanna River Bank just south of the Water Street Bridge on West Pittston.

For more information, visit their Facebook Group Page.