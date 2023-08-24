PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Trisha Tabron and Sharee Clark from the Stanton Street Fair.

The guests describe what to expect from the free fair, including rides, games, crafts, food, and fun!

They also discuss the goal of the Mount Zion Baptist Church in putting on this fair, and explain why now is the time do something like this.

The fair’s grand opening takes place on Friday, August 25, at 5:00 p.m., and it continues on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27th.

For more information, visit the Stanton Street Fair’s Facebook page.