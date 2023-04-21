PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the Crescent Players’ upcoming production of Sister Act Jr.: Lilah Hilal (“Deloris”), Megan Ohrin (“Sr. Mary Patrick”), Emily Barrouk (“Sr. Mary Stephen”), Emilee French (“Sr. Mary Theresa”), Cameryn Wellington (“Sr. Mary Celeste-Irene”), Isabelle Barletta (“Sr. Mary Martin-of-Tours”), Abigail Mellas (“Sr. Mary Lazarus”), Emma Grochal (“Mother Superior”), and Sophia Kurlandski (“Sr. Mary Robert”).

The talented cast of 5th-8th grade students performs a song from the show called “It’s Good to be a Nun.”

Courtesy: St. Nicholas/St. Mary School Courtesy: St. Nicholas/St. Mary School Courtesy: St. Nicholas/St. Mary School

They also talk about their upcoming production, and compare the Sister Act Jr. stage show to the hit 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film.

Abigail, who also helps out as a member of the show’s stage crew, talks about what it’s like in both roles.

Courtesy: St. Nicholas/St. Mary School Courtesy: St. Nicholas/St. Mary School

Performances of Sister Act Jr. will take place on April 28 and 29 at 7:00 p.m. April 30 at 2:00 at the St. Nicholas/St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre. For more information, visit the school’s Facebook page or call 570-823-8089.