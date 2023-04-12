PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rob Williams and Dr. Tania Stoker from the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

The guests talk about how they serve people in the Scranton area, in following the Catholic tradition and the spirit of their patron saint, St. Francis of Assisi.

They also describe last year’s virtual celebration, and their current annual host-for-a-day campaign. They explain how the fundraiser supports the kitchen’s work.

They also describe the grand culmination of the host-for-a-day campaign, and discuss plans for the kitchen to expand beyond Scranton.

For more information, visit StFrancisKitchen.org or call 570-342-5556.