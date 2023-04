PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kathy Rowinski and Debbie Demming from the SRC Walking program.

Kathy and Debbie talk about SRC, and describe who the Barrier Breakers are.

They also explain their three weekly coached sessions, one a walking program, one a beginner 5K program, and one an intermediate program, taking place from Saturday, April 15 until Wednesday, May 31. These programs cost $20.

For more information, visit scrantonrunning.com.