PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jill Baer and Mary Parrs from Luzerne County Master Gardeners.
The guests talk about the upcoming in-person Spring Into Gardening at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
They also describe some breakout sessions, including home food preservation, tick awareness, and more.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 29, at 8:30 a.m. at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Bell Center for Technology.
For more information, visit extension.psu.edu/spring-into-gardening.