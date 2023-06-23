PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with David Folk, owner of Folk’s Butterfly Farm.

Folk’s Butterfly Farm works to educate people about the importance of butterflies. David raises several different species from tiny eggs until they are full fledged adults.

David talks about the upcoming Music in the Butterfly Garden, which will take place on Wednesday, June 28th, at 6:30. He describes what to expect, listing music, food, wine, and, of course, butterfly.

Courtesy: Folk's Butterfly Farm

David also teases his craft show, which will take place on October 14th and 15th. Vendor spaces for the event are already sold out!

David also lists some of the experiences offered at Folk’s Butterfly Farms, including anniversary parties, nature events, school field trips, garden clubs, plant sales, bridal and baby showers, banquet company events, and more.

David talks about why it’s important to him to share his butterflies with so many people in the video below.

For more information, visit FolksButterflyFarm.com.