PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris talks about a very special gift he has prepared for Halloween.

As such, Chris will be off to visit his neices and nephew, to gift them these Moosh-Moosh Halloween themed slippers.

In addition to the Whimsical Slipperz, Moosh-Moosh is offering Halloween Pillows and Starlight Buddies, which make for great gifts this spooky season.

For more information, visit Moosh-Moosh.com.