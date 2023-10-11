PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kevin Young and Caryle Bruno from PAWsitively For The Animals, or PFTA.

The guests also bring on Pearl, an adorable pup dressed as a lady bug!

PFTA is a nonprofit organization that works to help pet owners in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties who are in a financial crisis and can’t afford to keep their pets happy and healthy.

PFTA will hold a pet parade fundraiser on October 22 at McDade Park in Scranton. Registration will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., and the parade begins at 2:00 p.m. It costs $5 per pet.

Enter your pet to win prizes for the scariest, funniest, cutest, and most original costumes, and a $100 grand prize for the best in show!

For more information, visit PAWsitivelyForTheAnimals.org or email pfta.20@gmail.com.