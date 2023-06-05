PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jason Makarewicz, the owner of Evergreen Raceway, and driver Steve Shultz.

Steve and Jason talk about the highly anticipated racetrack event on June 10th.

Jason describes the raceway, while Steve explains what fans can expect from a driver’s point of view.

They also hype up the VIP Pit Pass party on June 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Arc Electric in Hazleton.

For more information, visit EvergreenRacewayPark.com or visit their Facebook page.