PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Frank Bartoli and Jeffrey Mazur from Coffee Inclusive.

Coffee Inclusive is a subsidiary organization of NEPA Inclusive, and it’s been taking off in the community! It employs people with intellectual disabilities, providing them with work opportunities.

Jeff, a coffee attendant at Coffee Inclusive, explains how the Coffee Inclusive staff can best serve the community, and lists some of his favorite Coffee Inclusive drinks.

For more information, visit CoffeeInclusive.org or NEPA Inclusive.org, or visit Coffee Inclusive’s Facebook Page.