PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Chris spoke with Susan Reagan Hinkle, Larry Seward, and Diane Labour from the Berwick Historical Society.

The guests talk about what the Berwick Historical Society does, and how they can help educate people on Berwick’s history in such a fun way.

They also discuss the history of the Jackson Mansion.

They also describe some other historical buildings that they manage.

They also talk about the Haunted History Tour on October 13th and 14th, where the society talks about some haunted happenings inside the mansion.

They also explain the Victorian Christmas Tours taking place on December 5th through 30th, when the mansion is decorated in antique ornaments and classic Victorian decorations for the holiday.

For more information, visit BerwickHistoricalSociety.org or call 570-520-4110 or 570-759-8020.