PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with cardiologist and author Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum.

Dr. Steinbaum talks about how Summer can be a difficult time to make healthy choices, not just because of the relaxed schedules and indulgent attitudes, but because of the weather itself. She explains how higher temperatures physically affect our heart.

She also lists some ideas for how to stay active to maintain good health during these times with high temperatures, and gives some advice on maintaining heart health on summer vacation.

For more information, visit checkyourheartrists.com.