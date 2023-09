PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Richard Roth from Eye Care Specialists.

Dr. Roth describes EVO, a new kind of contact lens that places the contact lens inside each eye.

People who receive EVO can see the results on the day of the surgery!

EVO is also reversible, so if you’re unhappy with your vision, you can take it right out with another quick and easy trip to Eye Care.

