PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Erin Fletcher from the Wounded Warrior Project and veteran Tonya Oxendine.

Dr. Fletcher explains how virtual reality is helping treat veterans suffering from PTSD, and talks about how we know these technologies work.

Tonya describes how her PTSD affected her, and recalled her first reaction to hearing about virtual reality therapy.

For more information, visit Wounded Warrior’s website.