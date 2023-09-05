PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel, spoke with Lee Ellison from Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Lee talks about the importance of fundraiser to help their non-profit hospice care maintain a full continuum of high quality medical, emotional, and spiritual services.

She highlights some of the upcoming fundraisers:

SK Paper Shred Event (September and November)

Pet Memorial Butterfly Release

39th Annual Wine and Cheese Festival

Celebrate A Life 5K

Swing with Bling Women’s Golf Invitational

Volunteer Training

Half for Hospice 50/50 Raffle

Lee also describes the Friends of Hospice and the impressive amount of money they have raised for the organization.

For more information, visit KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org/events.