PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel, spoke with Lee Ellison from Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.
Lee talks about the importance of fundraiser to help their non-profit hospice care maintain a full continuum of high quality medical, emotional, and spiritual services.
She highlights some of the upcoming fundraisers:
- SK Paper Shred Event (September and November)
- Pet Memorial Butterfly Release
- 39th Annual Wine and Cheese Festival
- Celebrate A Life 5K
- Swing with Bling Women’s Golf Invitational
- Volunteer Training
- Half for Hospice 50/50 Raffle
Lee also describes the Friends of Hospice and the impressive amount of money they have raised for the organization.
For more information, visit KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org/events.