PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rico Bartolini from Enrico Bartolini Designs.

For the holiday season, Enrico Barotlini Designs is holding a contest to win the beautiful table in front of Rico and Rachel. Even better, all the proceeds raised from the contest go to a charity of the winner’s choice!

Rico will be accepting entries up until December 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. To enter the contest, visit @EnricoBartoliniDesigns on Facebook.

Make sure to see more of what Enrico Bartolini Designs has to offer at their Showroom at 900 Rutter Avenue.

Rico also explains why some of his smaller offerings make for great holiday gifts.

For more information, visit EnricoBartolini.com.