PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Melissa Roberts, Co-founder of Wild Women NEPA, and Donna Nelson, founder and director of Adopt a Single Mom.

Wild Women NEPA works to connect, empower, and celebrate women throughout the area through a variety of events, including networking opportunities, educational workshops, and community fundraisers.

Adopt a Single Mom strives to support working single mothers throughout NEPA, helping them strive both as mothers and community members.

On December 10, the Winter Wellness Expo will feature local products and gifts from women-owned businesses and interactive workshops focusing on mental health and wellness.

Best of all, it’s all to benefit Adopt a Single Mom!

The guests explain how you else you can support Adopt A Single Mom this holiday season.

The Winter Expo will take place at the Friedman JCC on December 10 from 11:00 to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on Wild Women NEPA, visit WildWomenNEPA.com, or find them on social media @WildWomenNEPA.

For more information on Adopt A Single Mom, visit AdoptASingleMom.org/Christmas or find @AdoptASingleMom on Facebook.