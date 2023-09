PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Angela Czapla and Kristen Rowlands from Luzerne County 9-1-1.

The Luzerne County 9-1-1- Center processes more than 410,243 calls on a yearly basis.

There is currently a staffing shortage at the call center, so the guests encourage you to apply for this fulfilling and rewarding job.

To apply to work at the call center, visit GovernmentJobs.com/Careers/LuzerneCounty.