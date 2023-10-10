PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michaella Csizmar from Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

As HR manager for a nonprofit, Michaella explains the different ways in which she takes care of her employees. For example, she recently implemented a benefit stipend for benefit-eligible employees, and she also introduced an employee satisfaction survey to make sure feedback is always heard.

Hospice jobs are difficult, but it’s a vital, rewarding career. Anyone interested in a hospice profession should reach out and talk with a hiring manger or HR manager.

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice’s training programs make sure employees are properly trained and prepared. Michaella describes their brand-new training course.

For more information, visit KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org, call 973-383-0115, or email mcsizmar@karenannquinlanhospice.org.