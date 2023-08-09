PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, holistic health and wellness coach Koya Well and Dr. Luigi Gratton from Herbalife talk about the benefits of clean eating.

Koya describes her 30-day yoga challenge, during which she cut out all meat, pork, and dairy, eating only fish and eggs. Koya described how that affected her body.

Dr. Gratton talks about the Herbalife V line, which is certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified vegan and plant based, and Kosher.

Dr. Gratton explains how the V products can be customized to your nutrition needs.

Koya also talks about how meditation, breath work, and movement can help as well.

Fore more information, visit Herbalife.com/HerbalifeV.