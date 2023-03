PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with comedian Tom Papa ahead of his performance in Scranton on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tom talks about what to expect from his upcoming show, and describes some of his favorite material for jokes.

Tom also describes how the response to his Netflix comedy special, What a Day!, makes him feel.

To get tickets for Tom’s show at the Scranton Cultural Center, visit his website.