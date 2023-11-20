PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Brian Palma, HR director from Wesley Village.

Wesley Village offers all forms of care, including independent living, skilled nursing, personal care, short term rehab, and a even a wellness program.

Wesley Village is a “Type C CCRC,” since all of their offerings are at one location, making it a large, bustling campus.

Brian explains how Wesley Village residents can become close as family.

For more information, visit UnitedMethodistHomes.org or call 570-655-2891 ext. 5209.