PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dennis Curtin from Weis Markets.

Weis’s Low Low Price program has expanded so you don’t have to break the bank on your favorite pantry staples.

Dennis brings in what looks like an expensive amount of food, but it’ll only cost you $27 dollars at Weis!

The Low, Low Price program now includes grocery, breakfast, produce, frozen, shelf staple, sides, and ingredients. Any eligible item is marked with a Low Low Prices tag.

For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com or find @WeisMarkets on Social Media.