PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Morgan Wojcik from Weis Markets.

This July is National Ice Cream Month, so Morgan talks about all the “cool” treats you can find at Weis Markets.

Morgan explains how local businesses help make Weis ice cream so high quality: Weis purchases milk from local dairy farms, then processes the milk, and uses the surplus cream to create the delicious ice cream you know and love.

Morgan also describes some of the over 70 flavors of ice cream Weis has to offer, while Chris and Rachel taste a special summer flavor!

Morgan also talks about what other delicious snacks you can find in the Weis Market aisles, especially those that compliment the ice cream.

For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com or find @WeisMarkets on social media.