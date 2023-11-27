PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jaime Hynoski-Lauver from Weis Markets.

Tuesday, November 28, is National Day of Giving, so Weis works to make it a special day for non-profit organizations in northeast PA.

Weis is donating $2,500 to three different local non-profits: ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund, Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, and Supporting Autism & Families Everywhere.

Jaime explains how you can participate with Weis on Tuesday.

In the video below, Jaime surprises the non-profits with their checks!

For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com.