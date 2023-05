PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jamie Lauver from Weis Markets.

Since May is National Pet Month, Jamie explains how Weis can help our four legged friends throughout the month with their annual Paws for Pets program, plus all the details on how you can participate.

She also explains how your donations can help out local shelters, and why this is such an important cause for Weis.

For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com.