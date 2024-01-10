PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Melissa Logan, a regional dietitian.

Weis Markets is here to help you with your New Year’s resolutions, always keeping your belly and wallet full.

Weis’s Low Low Price program runs year round to help you save big while shopping.

Egg prices are always a priority, so Weis customers can redeem 100 rewards points for an 18 count of Weis quality eggs for just 99 cents!

Melissa also recommends thinking of the positives, rather than the negatives. Don’t say “I’m going to stop,” say “I’m going to start.”

Melissa brings in three delicious and nutritious Weis meals.

For more information, visit WeisMarket.com.