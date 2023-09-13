PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jamie Lauver from Weis Markets.

Weis Markets is launching its 16th annual Fight the Hunger campaign throughout the month of September. Throughout its 16 years, the campaign has collected over $6 million dollars.

All donations that Weis collects throughout the region will be given directly to CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Foodbank, who will distribute them down to the local communities.

Jamie explains how you can help: When shopping at Weis, you can round up to the next dollar to donate that amount. You can also make a $1, $3, or $5 dollar donation, or donate online via PayPal at WeisMarkets.com.

For more information, visit @WeisMarkets on Social Media.